Roseville Aquatics Complex closed Sundays due to staffing shortages

Usually, there are around 160-170 people working for the three facilities in Roseville, but this year they have about 110 employees.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Aquatics Complex will be closed Sundays starting on July 3 due to staffing shortages.

Usually, there are around 160-170 staff for the three facilities including the Roseville Aquatics Complex, Mike Shellito Indoor Pool and Johnson Pool but this year they have about 110 employees, according to Alisha Moyer, a Recreation and Libraries Supervisor.

"We'll probably do some slow openings as long as we have the correct amount of staff. So like for the Roseville Aquatics Complex, you know, once the recreation pool, slide, and the spray ground hopefully open up, we'll look at adding some more days if we can," Moyer previously told ABC10.

Moyer said the city plans to do more staff recruitment in July.



The Roseville Aquatics Complex has been under construction since November 2021 to replace the slide, resurface the recreation pool and add a splash pad to replace the play structure.

The new slide, called “Otter Run,” is set to open Friday during recreational swim hours.

Good news, bad news. First the bad news…Due to staffing challenges the Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC) is no longer... Posted by Roseville Parks, Recreation, & Events on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

When is the Roseville Aquatics Complex open?

Recreational swim hours:

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 1-4 p.m.

Saturday: 1-5 p.m.

Weekday lap swim hours:

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 12:45-3:30 p.m.

When is the Mike Shellito Indoor Pool open?

Recreational swim hours:

Wednesday and Friday: 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m.

Parent/Tot Pool Playtime:

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:30-11:15 a.m.

Sunday: 11:30am-12:45 p.m.

When is the Johnson Pool open?

Recreational swim hours:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday: 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday: 7:15-8:45 p.m. (Family Night)

Watch more on ABC10: Folsom couple break down shark attack rescue at Lovers Point in Monterey