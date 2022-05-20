Roseville Aquatics Complex to open May 28 with reservations only

The competition pool will be open for reservations starting May 28, but the recreation area and slide will be closed until further notice.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville residents may be without a popular attraction as temperatures begin to creep towards summer norms.

The Roseville Aquatics Complex is facing delays in fully opening amid construction and staffing shortages. Only the competition pool with the diving board will be open for reservations starting on Saturday, May 28. The recreation pool including the slide as well as the other play area will be closed until further notice due to construction and staffing shortages.

Roseville's Park Planning and Development Superintendent Tara Gee said the recreation pool is getting resurfaced, the slide was replaced and the water play area is getting turned into a nature-themed spray ground. Construction started in November 2021.

"We're hoping sometime you know, in June we'd be able to at least open the pool. The splash pad may be delayed a little bit longer," Gee said.

Gee said the delays on the spray ground stem from supply chain shortages in pumps and filters.

"As I understand right now, with the supply chain issue and manufacturing that those items are like gold," Gee said.



The Roseville Aquatics Complex opened in 1995, making the facility 27-years-old.

"I'm super excited about the splash pad and the new amenities that go along with it. I think people are gonna just love it. It's going to be something very new. It's going to look different than any other splash pad that we have in the city," Gee said.



When will the competition pool be open?

Depending on when construction is completed, more hours may be added after June 13. For now, the competition pool will be open on the following days:

May 30

Recreational Swim: 1-5 p.m.

June 4, June 18, June 25

Recreational Swim: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

July 4

Recreational Swim: 1-5 p.m.

The city is also planning to bring the inflatable from the Mike Shellito Indoor Pool to the Roseville Aquatics Complex to have an extra activity while the recreation pool is closed.

The city is also experiencing staffing shortages of about 50-60 people. Usually, there are around 160-170 staff for the three facilities including the Roseville Aquatics Complex, Johnson Pool, and the Mike Shellito Indoor Pool, but this year they have about 110 employees.

"We'll probably do some slow openings as long as we have the correct amount of staff. So like for the Roseville Aquatics Complex, you know, once the recreation pool, slide, and the spray ground hopefully open up, we'll look at adding some more days if we can," Alisha Moyer, a Recreation and Libraries Supervisor, said.

Moyer said additional days depend on the number of staff and staffing availability. She said the city plans to do more staff recruitment in July.

How can I make a reservation?

Reservations for Memorial Day weekend will open on May 23. The city is planning for around 125 reservations to be available.

"We're just all very excited and you know, summer is where we love to live. So we're very excited that it's here and we're ready to get going," Moyer said.

The Roseville Aquatics Complex is also used by the swim team Calfornia Capital Aquatics (CCA) which includes a summer recreation program, the Woodcreek Seawolves. Justin Brosseau, CEO and Head Coach of CCA, said they've been adaptable with planning training, events and meets.

"The city been great communicating about issues, as soon as new ones come up they pass it along," Brosseau said.

Find more information and updates on Roseville's aquatics website.

