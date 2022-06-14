Roseville Aquatics Complex opens recreation pool, slide still not open

Reservations are no longer needed at the Roseville Aquatics Complex as both the competition pool and recreation pool are open.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Starting Tuesday, the recreation pool at the Roseville Aquatics Complex is open, according to Roseville Parks and Recreation.

Reservations are no longer needed and both the competition pool and recreation pool are open. The new slide, called Otter run, and spray ground will not be open. According to the city, a few more weeks are needed to complete construction.

Roseville's Park Planning and Development Superintendent Tara Gee said the recreation pool is getting resurfaced, the slide was replaced and the water play area is getting turned into a nature-themed spray ground. Construction started in November 2021.

"I'm super excited about the splash pad and the new amenities that go along with it. I think people are gonna just love it. It's going to be something very new. It's going to look different than any other splash pad that we have in the city," Gee previously told ABC10.

Admission costs $6 for general admission and kids ages two and under are free with adult admission.

Recreational swim hours starting June 14:

Tuesday/Thursday/Friday 1 - 4 p.m.

Saturday* and Sunday 1 - 5 p.m.

Additional special hours:

June 18* and June 25* from 3:30 - 7:30 p.m.

July 4 from 12 - 4 p.m.

Weekday Lap Swimming hours:

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 12:45-3:30 p.m.

No recreational swim:

There will be no recreational swim on July 16 - 17 and July 21 - 24.

The Roseville Aquatics Complex opened in 1995, making the facility 27 years old.