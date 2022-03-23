Roseville's Atlantic Street set up temporary detour for pedestrians during construction

Curb ramps at the intersection are being updated to comply with Americans with Disabilities (ADA) guidelines. The detour will be in place through April 8.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Caltrans announced a temporary detour is in place in Roseville along Atlantic Street near the westbound I-80 on-ramp for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Curb ramps at the intersection are being updated to comply with Americans with Disabilities (ADA) guidelines. The detour will be in place through April 8.

The ramp on the east side of the I-80 westbound on-ramp will be also be closed through April 8. Caltrans said in a press release this is part of a widening project on the westbound on-ramp at I-80 and Atlantic Street from a single lane to three lanes.

"The project is expected to reduce significant traffic backups and improve the operation of local streets and intersections," Caltrans wrote in a statement.

The $12 million widening project is expected to be completed this summer, according to Caltrans.

