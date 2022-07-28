Why Roseville was named the best place to live in California

"It's a nice community because there's lots of things to do here," said Scott Lyons, who is a father and resident of 3 years.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville was just named one of the best places to live in the nation.

It's music to Scott Lyons' ears hearing the city of Roseville is coming in at number 21.

"Why we moved to Roseville, was my daughter,15 years old. She liked being near the mall. We live right up the street, right across from it, so that's perfect. And it's a nice community because there's lots of things to do here," said Lyons, who has lived in Roseville for 3 years.

Liveability.com is ranking it 21st in the country and number one in the state of California.

Michelle Willard, the Chief Public Affairs Officer with the Greater Sacramento Economic Council, said it's a city with the best of both worlds.

"They've done a great job really planning their community and their development, especially in terms of economic development and attracting and recruiting businesses here," Willard said.

Several people visiting the downtown Roseville area on Thursday said they may plan on moving here because they love it so much. One mother said she moved here because of the schools and education offered in the area. Others say they just love the arts that the city embraces.

"It was a great place to move for being a musician. There's lots of opportunity here, and people here are very, very appreciative of arts," Lyons said.

The city is also attracting people from near and far. Following the pandemic, the city experienced an influx in residents moving in from the Bay Area. However, Roseville native and mayor, Krista Bernasconi, said the city is prepared.

"It certainly is not without many years of solid planning. These things don't just happen overnight. Roseville is a well-planned community. You know, we're safe. We're adding 12 new positions to our police department this year. We have a balanced budget," Bernasconi said.

Roseville also plans to continue being the root of happiness for all its residents and visitors.

Liveability ranks the cities through eight different categories. Some include amenities, economy and housing.

