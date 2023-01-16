Brazilian steakhouse opening in Roseville early this year

Roseville will be Galpão Gaucho's fifth location on the West Coast.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Brazilian steakhouse is set to open in Roseville in early 2023.

Galpão Gaucho will offer 17 different cuts of meat including beef, seafood, pork, chicken, lamb and more, according to the restaurant.

“We chose Roseville as our next destination to be a part of their incredible growing food scene and make our brand the city’s premier steakhouse destination," Sidinaldo Silva, regional manager of Galpão Gaucho, said in a statement.

The restaurant is inspired by Gaucho culture and the traditional Brazilian cowboy, according to a press release. There is an unlimited two-course menu for $48 during lunch on weekdays and $69 during full-priced service.

Besides meat, Galpão Gaucho has salads and side dishes such as garlic mashed potatoes, homemade chimichurri sauce and cheese bread, as well as desserts and cocktails.

The Roseville location will be located near the Westfield Galleria, according to the restaurant. Roseville will be Galpão Gaucho's fifth location on the West Coast. The other locations are in Napa, Cupertino, Walnut Creek and Las Vegas, Nevada.

