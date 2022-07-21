Minimal damage after fire at party supply business in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — After a fire at Celebrations! Party Rentals and Tents in Roseville, the party rental business is limited on new orders for the weekend.

The fire started around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. According to the Roseville Fire Department , there were multiple explosions happening inside the building. The fire was controlled shortly after and no injuries were reported.

"We want to assure our clients that there was minimal damage, and plan to operate business as usual. For the time being, we will be limited on new orders for this weekend as our warehouse staff cleans up. Thank you for your understanding," Alexis Winblad, the showroom manager, said in an email to ABC10.