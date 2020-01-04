ROSEVILLE, Calif — As things have slowed down for many during the coronavirus pandemic, in Roseville the Chamber of Commerce is looking at ways for residents to support local businesses.

The Roseville Chamber wants to remind everyone who can to shop often and shop local. They say even though you may not be able to physically go to many businesses the same way as before, the businesses have gotten creative in how they’re providing service to customers.

Getting creative is exactly what the chamber itself has done for its local businesses. They have used the virtual meeting platform "Zoom" to host their regular chamber breakfasts and monthly virtual happy hours.

They say measures like that are important to keeping businesses engaged with one another and encouraged.

“What we’ve heard from several people who have checked in [is] that we miss the opportunity to be involved, we are missing those connections,” said Wendy Gerig, the Roseville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO.

While recognizing that many businesses are and will be hit hard, the Chamber hopes that the steps they’re taking can help the community once things can go back to some form of business as usual.

“This has all caused us to do some thinking and re-evaluating of how we do run our business,” Gerig said. “I think that Roseville will be resilient and I think that we will see businesses and residents stepping up and supporting.”

The Roseville Chamber Happy Hour is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is open to everyone just like their physical ones are. For more information click here.

