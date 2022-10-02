x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Roseville

Roseville school board approves adding charter school to district

The Roseville Joint Union High School District (RJUHSD) Board voted Thursday night on allowing the new Pacific Charter School in the district.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Joint Union High School District (RJUHSD) Board of Trustees voted and approved Thursday night on allowing a new charter school to the district.

During Thursday night's meeting, the board approved the addition of New Pacific Charter School to the RJUHSD 4-0, with one board member absent.

Before his approval vote, Board of Trustees Scott E. Huber said he hopes the school succeeds. 

"I'm a big supporter of charter schools and I'm a big supporter of this one," Huber said. 

Board member Pete Constant echoed those remarks, saying the school district has great schools and this is an opportunity to have another great school in the district.

However, not everyone is in favor of this new charter school. A petition circulated online prior to the meeting asking the board to reject the new school. Some of the reasons the petition lists for rejecting the new charter school include taking resources from current students.

"Allowing this privately-run charter school to open in Granite Bay/Roseville will harm district students in Roseville JUHSD, Roseville City, Eureka Union, and Dry Creek schools," the petition reads.

Support New Pacific School Roseville

New Pacific School Roseville could be opening our classroom doors as soon as Fall 2022, but we can't do it without your help! In order for RJUHSD board members to VOTE YES next week and allow New Pacific School to open in Roseville, we need an outpouring of support from families like you. RSVP --> https://www.facebook.com/events/406477284552083 Learn more about how you can help --> www.isupportschoolchoice.com

Posted by New Pacific School on Thursday, February 3, 2022

READ MORE ROSEVILLE NEWS: 

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch more on ABC10

Kaiser planning a nearly $300 million expansion of Roseville Medical Center

In Other News

Roseville Joint Union fight to make masks optional after state mandate is lifted