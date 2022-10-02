Roseville school board approves adding charter school to district

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Joint Union High School District (RJUHSD) Board of Trustees voted and approved Thursday night on allowing a new charter school to the district.
During Thursday night's meeting, the board approved the addition of New Pacific Charter School to the RJUHSD 4-0, with one board member absent.
Before his approval vote, Board of Trustees Scott E. Huber said he hopes the school succeeds.
"I'm a big supporter of charter schools and I'm a big supporter of this one," Huber said.
Board member Pete Constant echoed those remarks, saying the school district has great schools and this is an opportunity to have another great school in the district.
However, not everyone is in favor of this new charter school. A petition circulated online prior to the meeting asking the board to reject the new school. Some of the reasons the petition lists for rejecting the new charter school include taking resources from current students.
"Allowing this privately-run charter school to open in Granite Bay/Roseville will harm district students in Roseville JUHSD, Roseville City, Eureka Union, and Dry Creek schools," the petition reads.
