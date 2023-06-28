800 sworn in as US citizens in Roseville ahead of Fourth of July

The process to becoming an American citizen is a long and detailed process. Part of it includes passing a 100 question oral civics test, history and government test.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Just in time to celebrate the country's 247th birthday, 800 people took the oath and became American citizens.

A special Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony took place in Roseville. People came from 74 countries, including Mexico, Afghanistan, the Philippines and Ukraine.

"It feels amazing. After 20 years almost going through every alphabet on the U.S. visa, the day finally came that I join the ranks of my family, (becoming a citizen of) the United States of America," said Alex Sanginov, a new citizen from Tajikistan.

Some say the process to naturalization was a long journey.

"It was like, maybe a year. but I've been here 45 years, and I just decided to be a citizen," said Maria Rico, a new citizen from Mexico. "It's worth it to vote and to have more rights."

More than 800,000 new citizens in 2021. 21% were residents of California.

WATCH ALSO: