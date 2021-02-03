Roseville City Manager names new police chief

Troy Bergstrom has worked in law enforcement for 26 years, spending more than two decades in the City of Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department has a new chief of police, following an announcement from City Manager Dominick Casey on Monday.

According to a press release, Casey has named Troy Bergstrom as the city's 18th police chief. Bergstrom has worked in law enforcement for 26 years, spending more than two decades in the City of Roseville.

Bergstrom was chosen after city officials conducted community research, interviewed community leaders, and administered a citywide survey of residents about neighborhood safety and priorities.

“We were extremely impressed with the expertise and credentials of the candidates we interviewed,” Casey said. “Through this highly-competitive process, we gained consensus from the panels that Troy Bergstrom brought unique strengths and perspectives that are extremely valuable as he serves in this key role in our community.”

Bergstrom has both a master's and bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from California State University, Sacramento.

