ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Monday, March 30th is "Take a Walk in the Park Day" -- A day that comes just after state parks closed parking lots to slow coronavirus spread. Although the outdoors can still be enjoyed, many parks may look different because of social distancing guidelines.

Sacramento County Regional Parks has closed its playgrounds, as has the city of Roseville.

“Parks are important all year 'round but especially now as people may be feeling cooped up in their homes. They want to get outdoors,” said Jill Geller, Roseville Parks, Recreation, and Library director.

The city says they have had to take safety measures like playground and picnic area closures at its 75 parks, in addition to other changes in response to COVID-19.

“We have closed our facilities to organized activities. We've canceled all of our programs for the next few weeks,” said Geller.

Trails and open spaces at the parks are still open, something the city says is important for the community to take advantage of.

“Walking is amazing for your health, so we always encourage people to get out, walk or run or bike,” Geller said. “Do something active, especially at this time.”

Still, the city reiterates its recommendations that people take social distancing seriously.

“We absolutely recommend social distancing. There's nothing wrong with being on our trails or in our parks,” Geller added. “Make sure you're at least that six feet away from people that are not in your household.”

