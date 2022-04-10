Roseville school investigating 'hateful, racist' text thread

Greg White, the principal at Buljan Middle School, wrote in a statement the school learned about the thread last week and is working with Roseville police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A text thread between students at a Roseville middle school containing "hateful, racist, and discriminatory speech" is under investigation, according to a statement from Buljan Middle School.

Greg White, the principal at Buljan Middle School, wrote in a statement the school learned about the thread last week and is working with the Roseville Police Department to investigate the text thread.

"As with all disciplinary actions, we are not permitted to disclose consequences, but we can share this incident is taken seriously, and we are taking steps to address what transpired," White wrote.

White wrote in a statement the priority is making sure students are "safe, known and valued."

Buljan Middle School is part of the Roseville City School District.

Watch more on ABC10: 50-year-old Roseville wrestling coach accused of child sex crimes