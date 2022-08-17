Cluck N Cone to open in Roseville | Need to know

Cluck N Cone will open at 1485 Eureka Road in the same center as Brickyard Kitchen & Bar, Q1227 and others.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new restaurant with a spin on chicken and waffles is coming to Roseville this month.

Cluck N Cone will open at 1485 Eureka Road in the same center as Brickyard Kitchen & Bar and Q1227, among others.

Lauren Garcia is the owner of Cluck N Cone and said the soft opening would be on Friday, followed by a grand opening on August 27. They will be serving six combinations of chicken in a waffle cone.

"We make our food in front of everyone so you see us there, you see our staff. We make the waffle cones in front of everyone. We have a cone roller wheel, roll them and then we put the ingredients on as you go around the counter," Garcia said. "So if someone has a specific diet, they can choose their own toppings that go in there."

Garcia said they offer plant-based chicken and grilled chicken as well. She said people can get their chicken in a bowl if they don't want the cone, so there are different options for people with dietary restrictions or allergies. There will also be a "make it your way" option, Garcia said.

Cluck N Cone will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Opening a restaurant is no small feat, but supply chain shortages and inflation are making it even more difficult.

"It's really been a struggle, something that... I heard about, but I didn't think it was really happening to the extent that it is," Garcia said.

Garcia said paper goods are still difficult to get.

"Roseville is very business-friendly, and I think people love the local restaurants there so our — some of our branding is actually designed around Roseville like we have our Clucky bird and he's our mascot and he says 'I love Roseville' on a sign," Garcia said.

Garcia said they would also be offering Gunther's ice cream including strawberry, chocolate, vanilla and a flavor of the week.

Garcia said one of her favorite cones is a Hawaiian cone that has roasted pineapple on it.

