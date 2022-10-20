Roseville Comic-Con | Need to know

Roseville Comic-Con is hosted by SacAnime and will be at the Roebbelen Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 23.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville Comic-Con includes comic book creators, celebrity guests and several vendors Sunday.

The event is hosted by SacAnime and will be at the Roebbelen Center, formerly called the Placer County Events Center, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. October 23. More than 100 vendor tables of merchandise, art and collectibles will be there, according to SacAnime.

Event Details

What: Roseville Comic-Con

Where: Roebbelen Center, formerly the Placer County Events Center.

When: October 23 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Cost: Admission is $10 per person. Tickets are $8 if bought the evening before the show. Children under 8 are free. Parking is $10 per vehicle. Buy tickets HERE.

One of the guests is Marvel and DC Comic Writer Steve Englehart. He is the co-creator of Star-Lord/Peter Quill from Guardians of the Galaxy.

Ron Lim, an artist known for his work on the Silver Surfer series and the "Infinity" trilogy for Marvel Comics, will also be in attendance.

Renae Jacobs will also be at the event. She is a voice actress and is the voice of April O'Neil in the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series.

See the full list of guests HERE.

