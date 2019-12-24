ROSEVILLE, Calif — Armed guards began walking the streets of downtown Roseville in early November as part of the city's efforts to increase security in it growing downtown corridor.

The guards come courtesy of First Security Services, which was hired by the city to help the Roseville Police Department with parking enforcement and general patrolling.

But more than a month into the partnership, and one question lingers: Is it worth it?

"I believe it's added just a great sense of security for people who are downtown for a play or visiting a restaurant," said Roseville spokesperson Rob Baquera. "So far it has proven to be a really positive add to our downtown corridor."

And business owners like The Strum Shop's Daniel Elliot agree the program is working well and they hope it stays around for a long time.

"I see them out on patrol," Elliott explained. "I see them talking to people on the street and just interacting with people. And it seems to be working really well."

Elliott said this soft, caring touch was important to people in the community.

A spokesperson for the Roseville Police Department told ABC10 hiring outside security to do the work is less expensive than hiring new officers. They also said they wanted to make sure the downtown had extra patrols who wouldn’t get called away for crimes in other neighborhoods.

Oliver Bell, who owns Roseville Cycler, told ABC10 that he is also very happy with the hired patrol guards because he's had some problems with college students parking all day in front of his business.

Bell said that parking congestion impairs his business, especially during the holidays when customers make quick stops to the area to pick up orders. Bell said "having the available parking is much better," and he hopes the program sticks around for a long time.

"The police themselves have a lot bigger things to worry about," Bell said. "So having the extra patrol just to take care of the small things and keeping shoplifters off the streets and stuff is really good."

