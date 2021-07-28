'Medical miracle' | After giving birth, COVID-stricken Roseville mom survives month on life support

"I texted my whole entire family. I'm dying. I'm not going to come out of this."

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Carrie Limon went to Sutter Roseville Medical Center on May 6 to deliver her son Nathaniel but she wasn't feeling well.

She told nurses that she might have a sinus infection, but it turns out that she had COVID-19.

The next day, she gave birth to her son, but he immediately had to go to the Natal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). She was sent to another part of the hospital to get treatment for COVID.

Limon went home for four days but then returned to the hospital in an ambulance because her oxygen levels reached a low of 60%.

"They told me I was already dying in my bed and that I was already dying at home. They didn't know how I was still alive," Limon said.

Nurses decided to intubate her, and she eventually was put on an ECMO life-support machine.

"The nurse grabbed me by my shoulders and said you are already dying," Limon said. "I texted my whole entire family. I'm dying I'm not going to come out of this."

Limon was the youngest in the ICU, and she said said that she was the first to walk on the ECMO life-support machine. She started to turn a corner with treatment, time and care from her nurses and doctors.

Limon is sharing her story to influence others to take the virus seriously and get vaccinated.

"I know people are skeptical, and I was one of them," she said.

Limon was afraid of what could happen during her pregnancy, so she opted not to get the vaccine.

"I wish I had gotten it sooner," she said. "I wish everyone would get it so they don't experience what I went through."

