
Roseville

3 people injured after 4 car crash in Roseville

Authorities do not know yet what led to the 4-car crash or the condition of the patients.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Three people have been taken to a hospital after a crash in Roseville Wednesday morning, officials with the Roseville Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, around 7:15 a.m., four cars were involved in a crash on Pleasant Grove Boulevard near Roseville Parkway. One patient was extricated from their car and three patients in total were taken to an area hospital, authorities say. 

According to fire officials, there is no update on the condition of the patients and it is unknown what led up to the crash including whether drugs or alcohol may have played a role.

