Sunrise Ave crash in Roseville sends 6 people to hospital

The Roseville Police Department is asking people to avoid the Sunrise Avenue and Coloma Way intersection.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department says six people were hospitalized after a major crash in Roseville Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the crash involving five vehicles happened shortly before 3 p.m. at the Sunrise Avenue and Coloma Way intersection. Six people were taken to local hospitals and at least two were in critical condition.

Roseville police are asking people to avoid the area as the intersection will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

