Man hit and killed in crash near Roseville

California Highway Patrol said a man walked into the path of a Ford Fusion on Sunrise Boulevard around 2 a.m.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday morning near Roseville.

According to CHP, it happened just after 2 a.m., on Sunrise Boulevard, south of Kensington Drive.

CHP says an Uber driver was heading south on Sunrise Boulevard at around 40 mph when a man walked into the path of the vehicle. The driver hit the pedestrian, and he ultimately died at the scene.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released yet. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash.

