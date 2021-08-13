Roseville doctor signing dozens of mask exemption forms for school children

The Placer County Office of Education said several student mask exemption forms have been received at its school districts -- all signed by Dr. Michael Huang.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville physician has been signing dozens of mask exemption forms for elementary school students at Placer County school districts, raising alarms among concerned parents and doctors in the community.

Dr. Michael Huang said he has received hundreds of calls from parents around the country seeking exemptions for their children. Huang said he was not keeping count of how many he has signed, though he estimated more than 100.

"I think the number should be a lot higher than in the dozens," Huang told ABC10.

Contradicting state health guidance, Huang has expressed doubts that masks can help stop the spread of COVID-19 among children, instead suggesting the masks cause more harm than good.

"It's a violation of ethics, and I think we all have an obligation to protect our profession's integrity," said Dr. Christopher Willis, an internal medicine doctor practicing in Roseville.

Willis is also the father of a fifth-grader at Eureka Union School District in neighboring Granite Bay, where several students have received one of Huang's exemption forms.

"In my opinion, there aren't any real legitimate medical reasons why a child can't wear a mask," Willis said.

Dr. David Herbert, who previously worked with Huang, said Huang has been public in his skepticism about masks. But Herbert agrees with state guidance, saying masks remain the best way to protect elementary school children from COVID.

"It's a huge issue for us to protect these kids, especially those that are not eligible for vaccination," Herbert said. "Masking is their primary line of defense."

Other concerned parents reached out to ABC10 alleging that Huang was "selling" the mask exemptions. Huang denied the allegation.

"If they have insurance we do not take, then we offer them to pay out of pocket, and those fees are $200 per child," Huang said. "And that's actually very reasonable."

Continue the conversation with Luke on Facebook.