Roseville eases outdoor dining permits as Placer County likely to move to state watch list

An executive order passed by the city eases restrictions for restaurants to expand outdoor dining operations as the county inches toward the coronavirus watch list.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The City of Roseville is reminding restaurants of a recently passed executive order allowing them to temporarily expand or add on to their outdoor dining services.

It’s been a time of uncertainty for businesses in counties with rising cases who are not on the state’s watch list. Placer County hasn’t made it there yet, but Dr. Aimee Sisson, the county’s health officer, said at Tuesday’s supervisors' meeting that they can expect it.

“Given Placer County's current trajectory, businesses in the affected sectors are advised to begin transitioning to outdoor operations if they have not done so already,” Sisson said at the meeting.

Since May, the City of Roseville says they have worked to help local restaurants.

“[The city] wanted to come up with an option that would allow restaurants to not only allow more people to eat at their venues when they were allowed to open up but also to do it in a safe environment,” Rob Cline, a Development Analyst with the city said.

That option is an executive order that makes it easier for restaurants to expand outdoor dining. It has been in place since May 27 and the city says it will be in place as long as they determine a local emergency is in effect.

This week, because of Placer County’s expected placement on the state watch list, the City of Roseville is reminding restaurants of that order.

“This executive order allows for restaurants to expand their outdoor dining and it's a lot easier process than it typically would be,” Cline said. “A restaurant that would encroach into public right-of-way for example through a sidewalk can now go ahead and do that just through an encroachment permit.”

The order also waives any permits that businesses would have to get if they wanted to expand on their private property and allows them to expand immediately.

