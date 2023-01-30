Roseville Electric customers to start seeing 8% surcharge on utility bills

The 8% charge goes into effect from Feb. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024. This 8% energy surcharge is in addition to a 3% increase that started in January.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Starting Feb. 1, Roseville Electric customers will start seeing an 8% energy surcharge on their utility bills.

This 8% energy surcharge is in addition to an already-approved 3% increase that started in January, so customers will be seeing an 11% increase.

"For a residential customer, to give you an idea, that's roughly $15 a month for an average utility bill, and then that obviously increases across our customer classes depending on what type of usage they have," Erin Frye, a spokesperson for Roseville Electric Utility previously told ABC10.

Frye previously said the utility has seen a rapid increase in energy market prices over the last 12 to 18 months and as a result of those spikes, have proposed this temporary energy surcharge. The 8% charge goes into effect from Feb. 1, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2024.

What does this mean for my bill?

For a residential customer paying an average monthly bill of $116, the 3% increase starting in January would cost around $120. With the 8% charge, the bill comes out to about $130. For small commercial customers paying about $160, the 3% annual increase and 8% charge would come out to $178.

Electric Rate Assistance Program

Frye said the utility offers a program that offsets 15% of the monthly electric service on their utility bill, which is called the Electric Rate Assistance program. Customers who are qualified for this program are exempt from the energy surcharge.

For more answers to FAQs, see Roseville Electric's surcharge fact sheet.

