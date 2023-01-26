Roseville Electric starting pilot project to 'modernize' meters

Roseville Electric is modernizing its systems with new meters that will wirelessly send readings and information. The pilot for the project will launch in March.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — New meters to measure electrical usage will be coming soon to homes in Roseville.

Roseville Electric Utility is modernizing its systems with new meters that will wirelessly send readings and information through Advanced Metering Infrastructure. The pilot for the project will launch in early March, according to Erin Frye, a spokesperson for Roseville Electric Utility.

The pilot will be in the Blue Oaks Boulevard and Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard areas. Roseville Electric says they will be doing a lot of outreach to customers in the area.

They expect to install about 800 meters in about 12 to 15 days. If customers choose to opt-out now as part of the pilot, there will be no fee, but customers in this subset choosing to opt out later will have to pay a fee, Eric Campbell with Roseville Electric said at a city council meeting.

Single-family residential customers, except for net-energy metered customers, customers who have a history of meter tampering, or multi-family customers, can opt out of the new meter. However, there are fees associated with opting out. There are no costs for opting in, according to the city.

Breakdown of Opt-Out Fees

Low-income rate reduction, senior citizen rate reduction, or medical support rate reduction programs qualify for a lower fee.

One-time fee to opt-out

Single-family customers: $119

Low-income customers: $59.50

This one-time fee covers the cost to replace the advanced meter with a non-communicating meter. Most homes in Roseville already have communicating meters, so this would be a step back, according to Campbell.

Monthly fixed rate to opt-out

Single-family customers: $15

Low-income customers: $7.50

These monthly fees include the cost of manual meter reading, vehicle costs, and meter maintenance which requires a tech in the field.

Customers can opt-in any time after choosing not to participate, but once they opt in they cannot opt out at their current residence.

Frye said that the program is tentatively scheduled to roll out in July 2023. This is expected to take about 12 to 14 months.

Find out more about Roseville Electric HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: Sacramento Kings brings positive impact to local economy during home games