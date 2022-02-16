Placer County files murder charges in Roseville fentanyl death

This is the first time Placer County has charged a defendant with murder for a fentanyl-related death.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Placer County District Attorney's Office has charged a 20-year-old with murder charges on Tuesday in connection to a fentanyl death in Roseville.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is often disguised as other drugs, especially prescription opioids. Even just two milligrams can be lethal for humans. It is 80- to 100-times stronger than morphine.

Carson Schewe is being accused of selling fentanyl to a person who died in December 2021. The name and age of the person has not been released.

“Placer County has been tragically affected by the national fentanyl epidemic. We are committed to combatting this crisis with continued education and awareness efforts, extensive prevention campaigns, and aggressive prosecution of those who seek to peddle this deadly drug in our community," said Morgan Gire, Placer County District Attorney in a statement.

Schewe was arrested by the Roseville Police Department last Thursday for being in possession of narcotics for sale and transporting controlled substances.

One arrested for drug sales, charged with homicide On Thursday, February 10th Roseville Police Crime Suppression Unit...

The Roseville Police Crime Suppression Unit and the Placer Special Investigations Unit said they investigated the operation and found more than $100,000 in cash, and an unregistered handgun, referred to as a "ghost gun," and fentanyl-laced pills.

"The Placer and Sacramento region have seen an increase of fentanyl-related overdoses and deaths. It is believed that Schewe was a source for providing fentanyl laced drugs into our region," the Roseville Police Department wrote in a statement.

Schewe appeared in court on Tuesday and his arraignment was continued to Feb. 22. He is currently being held in Placer County Jail without bail.

