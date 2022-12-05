4 suspected fentanyl overdoses in 2 days in Roseville

In the past 36 hours, the Roseville Police Department and Fire Department have responded to three separate incidents that are possible fentanyl overdoes.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In two days there were four suspected fentanyl overdoses in Roseville, police say.

"The dangers of an increase of Fentanyl use in our region could have catastrophic effects. Those who abuse prescription drugs or heroin laced with fentanyl are at a much higher risk of overdose and death. If first responders are able to arrive in time, Narcan is the only option that can reverse a fentanyl overdose," Roseville police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police officers and firefighters are trained to administer Narcan, but it is only effective if it is given in a timely manner to the overdose, police said.

According to the CDC, from April 2020 to April 2021, more than 100,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States, which is an increase of around 28% from the same period the prior year.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 100x stronger than morphine, according to the CDC. Most of the recent cases of fentanyl overdoses are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl as opposed to pharmaceutical fentanyl.

Find more information about fentanyl at Placer County's website.

