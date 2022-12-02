Three dogs and a guinea pig were found following a fire in Roseville

The Roseville Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation. No humans or four-legged friends were hurt.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — Roseville firefighters were able to safely save three dogs and a guinea pig that went missing during a fire at a duplex in the Cresthaven neighborhood in Roseville Friday night.

The Roseville Fire Department said in a Facebook post that just after 8 p.m. they responded to reports of "dark-colored smoke" coming from the front door of a two-story duplex.

Once on scene, crews learned there was a fire in one of the units. Immediately jumping into action, firefighters were able to make sure all residents were safely out of the home and then turned their attention to putting out the fire.

While in the process of putting out the fire, crews were able to find the animals and safely reunite them with their owner.

