ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville city leaders, elected officials, and community members were invited to experience what it’s like to be a firefighter.

The Roseville Fire Department hosted Fire Ops 101, which gives some members of the public a glimpse into firefighting. The experience is meant to be educational for those such as city council members, city administrators, and members of the media who work closely with firefighters.

“The experience has been eye-opening, you know, to see the day in a life of a firefighter and what they go through, all of the dangers and risks...involved with the job,” said Brian Craighead, the fleet manager for the City of Roseville.

Those who attended were fitted in full fire gear, including turnouts, boots, gloves, and a respirator. Assigned teams were challenged to a number of scenarios similar to what firefighters may go through.

Teams scaled a fire ladder up three stories, secured a crashed vehicle and removed a vehicle door, and experienced what it's like to be in a structure that’s on fire.

