Roseville adding flashing left-turn signals along Junction Boulevard

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The City of Roseville will install flashing yellow left-turn signal lights at intersections along Junction Boulevard in an effort to cut down on traffic congestion.

The lights will allow traffic waiting to make a left turn at the stoplight to cautiously enter the intersection and make the turn when there is no oncoming traffic.

Starting June 28, the flashing yellow turn arrows will be activated at Eastbound Baseline Road, eastbound and westbound at Country Club Drive, eastbound at Revere Drive, and eastbound and westbound at Sawtell Road/Porter Drive.

The first flashing yellow arrow was added to Roseville streets in 2016 at Industrial Avenue and Freedom Way, followed in early 2020 by several along Foothills Boulevard, city officials wrote in a press release.

