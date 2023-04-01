Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates

The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph.

Creek Levels

Roseville has several stream and rain gauges through the Dry Creek and Pleasant Grove Creek drainage basins. Find an interactive map of creek levels in Roseville HERE.

Power Outages

Roseville Electric Utility serves nearly 67,000 customers in the area. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, no outages have been reported. Here's a map of the latest updates.

Sandbag Locations

People can pick up sandbags in Placer County HERE.

Roseville is one of two cities in the country with the highest FEMA approval rating, according to Brian Jacobson, public information officer for the city of Roseville. The city had the highest approval rating for several years, according to Jacobson.

