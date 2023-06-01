Roseville prepares for incoming storms: Possible flooding and power outages

The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout California continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California has been hit by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight.

The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding throughout the state continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3-6" and up to 8" for the foothills in Northern California.

Several counties and cities are recovering from the last storm and preparing for the next. Roseville is also preparing to face the next winter storm.

Creek Levels

Roseville has several stream and rain gauges through the Dry Creek and Pleasant Grove Creek drainage basins.

"Although our creeks will be higher than normal, we do not anticipate any major flooding in Roseville. There may be some standing water in low-lying parks and trails. This is not unusual and is not cause for concern," according to the city of Roseville.

People can report street flooding or road hazards by calling Roseville Public Works at (916) 774-5790 during normal business hours. After hours or on weekends, call (916) 774-5000 x 1.

Find an interactive map of creek levels in Roseville HERE.

City of Roseville staff is actively monitoring the incoming storm systems. Find out what you can expect and how Roseville is ready to respond: https://t.co/xzFBtv52Cv pic.twitter.com/rbiB50qgZp — City of Roseville CA (@CityofRoseville) January 5, 2023

Power Outage Risk

Roseville Electric Utility serves nearly 67,000 customers in the area. Here's a map of the latest updates.

"With the ground saturated from recent rain and extremely high winds expected throughout the region, the likelihood of localized power outages is higher than normal over the next two days due to falling trees and tree limbs," according to the city of Roseville.

Roseville Electric crews are on standby to respond quickly to power outages, according to the city. In Roseville, more than 85% of power lines are underground.

Sandbag Locations

People can pick up sandbags in Placer County HERE.

Watch more on ABC10: Weekend rain, wind before impactful storm arrives Monday