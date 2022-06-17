x
Roseville

Roseville's free concert series returns this weekend | Need to know

The concert is located at Vernon Street Town Square. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the shows start at 7:30 p.m.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville's Concerts on the Square is back at Vernon Street Town Square starting on Saturday, June 18.

The concert is located at Vernon Street Town Square. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the shows start at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free and food trucks will be available at the event as well.

Concerts will be on the third Saturday of the month from June until September.

Here is the lineup for Roseville's 2022 concert series:

  • June 18: Lovedrive (Scorpions Tribute) 
  • July 16: Invincible (Pat Benatar Tribute)
  • August 20: Carnaval (Santana Tribute)
  • September 17: Thunder Rolls (Garth Brooks Tribute)

Cabana rentals are full, according to the website. For more information about the concert series, visit the city's website.

