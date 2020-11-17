1 teen killed, 2 injured after car flies from Roseville off-ramp

Two passengers in the car were a 17-year-old male from Rocklin and a 16-year-old female from Roseville, according to CHP.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A car crash on Sunday evening resulted in the death of a 19-year-old Lincoln man and has put two other teens in the hospital.

Officer David Martinez, a representative with the California Highway Patrol, said the crash was the result of speeding, and that the two passengers in the car did not have seat belts on, causing them to be ejected from the vehicle upon impact.

The Lincoln man was driving his 2017 red Ford Mustang on Northbound I-65 and was taking the Roseville Galleria off-ramp when the crash occurred.

"Due to a speed, he couldn't make the curve in the road and traveled off the roadway," Martinez said. "The vehicle became airborne, causing it to overturn, and it basically landed on its roof after."

The two passengers were a 17-year-old man from Rocklin and a 16-year-old woman from Roseville, according to CHP. They both suffered major injuries and were taken to Sutter Roseville, though their condition is not known at this time.

"I believe both of them are not life threatening," Martinez said.

The identity of the Lincoln man who died has not yet been released.

