Suspects allegedly used sledgehammers in Roseville Galleria jewelry store smash-and-grab theft, police say

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Ten suspects allegedly used sledgehammers in a smash-in-grab theft at a Roseville Galleria jewelry store, law enforcement says.
"While brandishing a firearm, the suspects used sledgehammers to smash several jewelry cases," the Roseville Police Department said.
The suspects fled the area with an unknown amount of jewelry in two waiting vehicles. Police described the vehicles as a silver four-door Chevrolet and a bright orange Dodge Charger.
This remains an active investigation. The Roseville Police Department encourages anyone with information about the incident to call 916-774-5000.
