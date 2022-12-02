x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Roseville

Suspects allegedly used sledgehammers in Roseville Galleria jewelry store smash-and-grab theft, police say

According to the Roseville Police Department, the suspects fled the scene with an unknown amount of jewelry.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Ten suspects allegedly used sledgehammers in a smash-in-grab theft at a Roseville Galleria jewelry store, law enforcement says.

"While brandishing a firearm, the suspects used sledgehammers to smash several jewelry cases," the Roseville Police Department said.

The suspects fled the area with an unknown amount of jewelry in two waiting vehicles. Police described the vehicles as a silver four-door Chevrolet and a bright orange Dodge Charger.

Just prior to 12:26 p.m. today 10 suspects entered a jewelry store within the mall at 1151 Galleria Blvd. While...

Posted by City of Roseville, California Police Department on Friday, March 4, 2022
Credit: Roseville Police Department
Photo from Roseville PD of the car the suspects fled the scene in.

This remains an active investigation. The Roseville Police Department encourages anyone with information about the incident to call 916-774-5000.

   

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Watch: Sherri Papini is accused of faking her kidnapping and defrauding the state

In Other News

'My story continues because' TikTok video duets raises money for suicide prevention