Here's what's new at the Roseville Galleria

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Some new businesses are coming to the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville this year.

Zales, Gucci and Round1 Entertainment are set to open this spring. Round1 is a project that started before the pandemic, but faced delays and is set to open soon with bowling, karaoke rooms, an arcade and a bar.

Gucci, which will open in April, and Yves Saint Laurent, which opened in December, are the only locations in the greater Sacramento area.

"We really want to bring these retailers that you can't access anywhere in the area," said Jennifer Crowley, the marketing director at Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville.

Zales will be opening in February and Round1 is set to open in April or May, according to Crowley.

Crowley said the success of current higher-end brands like Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton made bringing more luxury brands a natural fit for the Galleria.

"It's definitely a strategy to expand that as we have more and more people moving from the Bay Area into the community — we just have more shoppers looking for those luxury brands," Crowley said. "So it's definitely a category that will continue to build on, but we definitely want to make sure we don't lean too hard in any category. We are really here to provide something for everybody."

Crowley said customers are even coming to the mall from the Reno area as well as Stockton.

"Even our Nordstrom now is the only Nordstrom in the region. You'd have to go to the Bay Area, so having these retailers really gives people reason to come to the Galleria because you can only access these stores here," Crowley said.

The Galleria has also been able to rebound from COVID in terms of traffic and sales, according to Crowley.

"Our retailers have been through a lot the last couple of years — like everybody has, so it's really great to see them being successful and just trying to get back to a little bit of normalcy like we all are," Crowley said.

Besides COVID, there has been an increase in smash-and-grab robberies, especially around the holidays. Crowley said the mall has onsite security and a good relationship with the Roseville Police Department to keep customers and retailers safe.

