Saint Laurent to expand space at Roseville Galleria

Saint Laurent will be about 6,500 square feet once the expansion is complete at the Roseville Galleria.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The luxury brand Yves Saint Laurent is looking to expand its space at the Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville.

“We’re thrilled that Saint Laurent is expanding the size of their store and look forward to seeing the new collections they will be able to offer customers in the larger space," said Jennifer Crowley, the marketing director at Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville, in a statement.

Right now, Saint Laurent occupies about 4,500 square feet on the first floor of the mall. The store will be expanding by nearly 2,000 square feet. It will be about 6,500 square feet once the expansion is complete.

Crowley said the luxury retailer is staying in the current space and adding on with the two spaces next door.

Saint Laurent opened at the Galleria in December 2021 and is the only location in the greater Sacramento area. Since Saint Laurent opened, Gucci, another luxury retailer, also opened at the mall.

For a full list of stores visit the Galleria website. For a list of luxury retailers in the Galleria, click HERE.

Watch more on ABC10