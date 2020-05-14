Roseville Galleria set to reopen on May 22

The reopening announcement comes the same day that Placer County received the green light to begin reopening sooner than others in the state.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — The Roseville Galleria has sat empty for the last several weeks — no shoppers, no carousel rides and no diners. But all of that will change on May 22 when it officially reopens.

Galleria officials announced Wednesday that the mall will reopen with modified hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The reopening announcement comes the same day that Placer County received the green light to begin reopening sooner than others in the state.

"We are excited to open our doors again to the Placer County community as we begin our initial recovery from the COVID‐19 pandemic," said Jeff Richardson, Senior General Manager, Westfield Galleria at Roseville. "We are working closely with local officials and other relevant community groups to provide a healthy, clean and safe environment for our customers, tenants and employees; and are committed to providing the best experience possible as business begins to operate at the center."

Laura Matteoli, Roseville's economic development director, said the galleria is pulling out all the stops to ensure the safety of the guests.

Those policies include:

Cleaning measures that follow CDC and local health department guidelines, focusing on high‐touch areas like restrooms, play areas, dining areas, and water fountains

Limiting the number of guests entering the mall and its stores.

Enforcing social distancing and face masks policies

Providing hand sanitizer and hand washing stations.

"They are taking precautions to make sure that the stores and the open areas are complying with the state guidelines for that distancing and wearing a mask," Matteoli said.

This is all possible because the state gave Placer County the OK to move fully into stage two of reopening. Neighboring counties are not moving as fast into Phase 2, prompting some in Placer County to warn others to prepare before coming over.

Kevin Mack, the bar manager at The Monks Cellar in downtown Roseville, is encouraging all guests to make reservations before trying to go eat at local restaurants that are trying to adjust to social distance dining.

"By having reservations, we kind of have an idea of what we're getting ourselves into," Mack said. "We're trying to do as much reservations as we can."

He says The Cellar already has about 20 reservations for Friday. But even Mack knows, you never know what to expect.

"We're one of the early counties that's allowed to do this so we're kind of going to be the learning ball in a sense. Kinda learn on the fly but we're trying to do our best caution wise," Mack explained.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Kevin John.

READ MORE:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: