Water damages several stores at the Roseville Galleria after fire protection system accidentally triggered

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Several stores at the Roseville Galleria have been impacted by the mall's fire protection system unintentionally going off.

The fire department said a construction worker in a vacant suite hit a fire protection system pipe, which ended up triggering the system to go off.

Around 9 a.m. Monday, the Roseville Fire Department responded to reports that a water flow alarm was going off. A lot of water was released before crews could contain it.

Several stores are being impacted and are trying to determine the extent of the damage including Amazing Alterations, Cotton On Kids, Lolli & Pops (their store is under construction, not their open store), Wetzel’s Pretzels, Hot Topic, Mainland Surf & Skate and Quickly.

The movie theater and Round 1 are open along with the rest of the mall. Fire crews remain at the mall to help clean up the damage and restore the protection system.

