Gas leak evacuates, closes Roseville business

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One business is closed overnight after a Roseville gas leak Friday afternoon, according to the Roseville Fire Department.
The leak was accidentally started by a plumbing crew severing a natural gas line on Eureka Road and Rocky Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m., according to officials.
One building was evacuated while other nearby businesses were ordered to shelter-in-place by officials until the leak was stopped.
PG&E was called to excavate and clamp the line elsewhere to stop the leak, according to officials.
No injuries were reported and the business is expected to reopen tomorrow.
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 8