Gas leak evacuates, closes Roseville business

The leak was accidentally started by a plumbing crew severing a natural gas line on Eureka Road and Rocky Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One business is closed overnight after a Roseville gas leak Friday afternoon, according to the Roseville Fire Department.

The leak was accidentally started by a plumbing crew severing a natural gas line on Eureka Road and Rocky Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m., according to officials.

One building was evacuated while other nearby businesses were ordered to shelter-in-place by officials until the leak was stopped.

PG&E was called to excavate and clamp the line elsewhere to stop the leak, according to officials.

No injuries were reported and the business is expected to reopen tomorrow.

This afternoon just before 3 p.m., Roseville Fire crews responded with a high level haz mat response for a gas leak... Posted by Roseville Fire Department on Friday, May 5, 2023

WATCH MORE: Why environmentalists have raised concerns over fire retardant