Unlicensed Roseville glass repair man suspected of smashing windows at several Sacramento businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Roseville man is suspected of destroying several Sacramento-area businesses' windows with the damages estimated to cost more than $500,000, according to Citrus Heights police.

While serving a search warrant in the vandalism cases, police arrested a man for unrelated charges.

Philip Archuleta, 30, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen assault weapon and child endangerment, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. Archuleta runs Brothers Doors and Glass in Roseville and was unlicensed, police said.

Multiple businesses in different counties have been linked to the potential series of vandalism, including Round Table at 7700 Sunrise Blvd. and Fukumi Ramen at 5400 Sunrise Blvd.

Fukumi Ramen has been vandalized three times since January. In all three instances, the restaurant has had its windows shattered.

The investigation is ongoing and Citrus Heights police said they anticipate additional charges related to vandalism soon.

Police said through the investigation, they found these are not hate-related crimes.