ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Greek Food Festival has something for every member of the family - from shaded picnic tables and children's bounce houses, to unique foods and desserts.

Organized by the St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church, the festival will feature 20 vendors, Greek artifacts, traditional Greek dancers, a live band and food demonstrations.

10,000 people are expected to enjoy Greek wine, beer, food and culture over Memorial Day weekend - and organizers ask that those folks remember to bring their credit and debit cards! This year they are a cashless event (but will accept bills for the entry fee if needed).

When asked the best part about participating, Mike Dindio, head of the executive committee for the festival, said it's seeing members of the community enjoy themselves.

"We spend months getting ready and weeks with the preparation - we're here all week, 12 hours a day, setting up big tents," he said. "Once it's all done and you see the people come...it's heartwarming."

Check out the full weekend schedule here.

EVENT DETAILS:

Visitors can enjoy the Greek Food Festival in Roseville, at St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church, 1001 Stone Canyon Drive. Admission for everyone over 12 is $3. Anyone under 12 is free unless they want to enter the $4 children's area. Helpful tip - bring your debit or credit cards, the only cash that will be accepted is for the $3 admission.

Friday, May 24: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 25: Noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 26: Noon to 8 p.m.

"Definitely come out," Dindio said. "If you haven't experienced a Greek food festival it's gonna be something special."

Before you go, check out the menu below! Dindio said the Souvlaki (similar to kabobs) and Greek Chicken are popular menu items - but you won't want to miss the Baklava Cheesecake or "Mickey Pasta" that they order in from a Greek bakery in Florida.

PARKING:

If you plan to drive, free parking and a free shuttle are available. Three Roseville school buses will be running daily to take you from the lot to the festival and the trip only takes five minutes.