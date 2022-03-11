Roseville Halloween vandalism: 5 people arrested

The Roseville Police Department said the vandalism was reported near Fiddyment Farms and Sun City, and the reported damage to the decorations was about $6,000.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five people were arrested and accused of vandalizing Halloween decorations in Roseville.

The Roseville Police Department said officers responded to reports of vandalism happening in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas between 10 and 11 p.m. Sunday. The reported damage to the decorations was about $6,000 in total, according to the police department.

People's home security cameras showed several young men in a car that were involved in the vandalism. One video showed three people stealing pumpkins off a porch and smashing them. Another showed someone using a knife to slash a Halloween inflatable.

Officers stopped a car matching the description on Foothills Boulevard near Junction Boulevard. Officers searched the car and found pumpkins and lawn decorations along with baseball bats with orange stains. Five people were arrested in total.

Four 19-year-olds were arrested including: Vadim Linnik of Antelope, Arthur Lutsyk of North Highlands, Marian Pristupa of Citrus Heights, and Andrey Nesteruk of Roseville. An 18-year-old named Vladimir Shmat of Citrus Heights was also arrested. They were booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of felony vandalism, prowling on private property and conspiracy.

Police said they believe the people arrested were involved in other vandalism from that night. Anyone with vandalized decorations can make a police report online and people with camera footage or more information can call the department's investigations line at (916) 746-1059.