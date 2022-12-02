Roseville High School student arrrested, allegedly had gun

The Roseville Police Department notified the school that a Roseville High School student was suspected of stealing a gun on Tuesday night.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville High School (RHS) student has been arrested on suspicion of having a gun.

According to a statement from the Roseville Joint Union High School District, the Roseville Police Department notified the school that an RHS student was suspected of stealing a gun on Tuesday night. The school was placed on lockdown.

The school resource officer connected with the student on campus. The student left campus and the officer followed them and detained them. According to a statement from the district, the student told officials where the gun was located. The gun was found, and the student was arrested.

The lockdown was lifted after the student was in custody.

"As a District, we frequently audit our safety procedures to ensure the highest level policies are in place to protect our school communities and this incident demonstrated a successful use of these procedures," Nicholas Richter, the principal at RHS wrote in a statement.

