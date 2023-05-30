Roseville high school graduates revisit old elementary school

Creekview Ranch School in Roseville hosted a graduate and retiree parade on Tuesday for students and staff retirees to parade around campus one last time.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Former students and retirees from Creekview Ranch School in Roseville got the chance to parade down memory lane.

Creekview hosted a graduate and retiree parade on Tuesday and invited former students, who are now 2023 high school graduates, along with staff retirees to parade around campus one last time.

ABC10 joined a group of students for one last trip around their former campus as they pointed out where they used to get together to study and play.

"Today, we are celebrating all of our wonderful kids getting ready to graduate from high school," said Lacie Farber, a teacher at Creekview Ranch School. "They come back every year to do a grad walk where we can celebrate all of their success and all of the colleges that they have chosen to go to."

Since Creekview is a TK-8 school, students of all ages cheered on the graduates and retirees with handmade signs of love and encouragement.

"How many people come back to their middle schools to celebrate their high school graduation?" said Linda Smith, special education teacher at Creekview Ranch School. "It just goes to show how much of a family we are and how much these kids belong here while they're here."

Proud parents also stayed and cheered on their graduating seniors, becoming a bit emotional watching elementary school kids look up and become inspired by their own kids.

"The thing I love about this is that Creekview engages the other students," said Michele Bohren, mother of a 2023 graduate. "This school holds a lot of heartfelt moments. It's a community from kindergarten through eighth grade and to come back and see this, it's hard not to get teary-eyed! The juxtaposition of the younger kids running by the older kids is when it hit me."

Now, the graduates will be going off to college and although they will be leaving, home is where the heart is.

"I just want to wish them the best of luck and they're gonna do awesome things," said Farber. "I'm so excited to see all of the awesome places they're going and they all have made me so proud and everyone here is so proud of you all. So congratulations and best of luck in the future!"