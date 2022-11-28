Family-friendly holiday events in Roseville | Need to know

Many of the events take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville is ringing in the holidays with several events throughout December. Many of the events take place during Roseville's Downtown Holiday Celebration happening the first week of December.

Gingerbread House Contest Nov. 30

The annual gingerbread house contest is happening this year. All the houses will be on display in the Civic Center from Nov. 30 to Dec 10. People can vote online once voting opens and photos of the houses will be posted on the city's website on Dec. 1 for those who can't see them in person. Winners will be announced on Dec. 10 on the city's website.

Tree Grove Nov. 30 to Dec. 8

Businesses, organizations and schools will decorate trees in the town square and residents can view the trees and participate in other festivities. This is the 10th annual Tree Grove celebration in Roseville happening from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 to Thursday, Dec. 8.

Christmas Tree Lighting Dec. 1

Roseville's Christmas Tree will be lit on Thursday, Dec 1. The tree lighting takes place around 6:10 p.m., but the event will go from 6-8 p.m. Other activities are planned including cookie decorating, visiting Santa, a kids activity zone, music, food and celebration. The city's website even says snow is expected in the weather forecast.

North Pole Tavern Dec. 2

This holiday party takes place on Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. The entry fee is $10, which includes six tastings of wine and brew. The proceeds of the event go to recreation programs for at-risk youth. Register HERE.

Neighborhood Santa Dec. 6-15

Santa will be visiting neighborhoods Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings Dec. 6-15. Santa won't be able to visit individually with the children, but he will start the routes at 6 p.m. each night and it will last an hour to an hour and a half.

Any changes due to weather will be posted on the Roseville Parks, Recreation & Events Facebook page by 5 p.m. the evening of the route.

Click HERE for a map of all the routes.

Tuesday, Dec. 6 - Blue Oaks and Maidu

Wednesday, Dec. 7 - Highland Park and West Park

Thursday, Dec. 8 - Main Street/Kaseberg and Woodcreek

Tuesday, Dec. 13 - Douglas/Darling and Heritage Oaks

Wednesday, Dec. 14 - Stoneridge and South of Cirby Way

Thursday, Dec. 15 - Diamond Oaks and Westbrook

Watch more on ABC10 | Revitalizing Old Sacramento: Festivities draw crowds to the waterfront