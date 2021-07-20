Fire damages 25% of a home in Roseville

Firefighters contained a fire that damaged 25% of a home in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a two-story home in Roseville.

The fire damaged 25% of the home, according to Roseville Fire Department.

In a Facebook post, Roseville Fire said they responded to the structure fire in the Kaseberg-Kingswood neighborhood near Junction Blvd along Foothills Blvd.

The fire crew said that when they arrived on the scene they spotted "a fence on fire with extension to the two-story residence."

The fire has been contained. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.