Roseville hotel to be converted to permanent housing for unhoused community

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Millions of dollars in state funding are headed to Placer County to transform a Roseville hotel into permanent housing for the homeless.

On Thursday, Placer County announced that they were awarded $23,516,978 in funding by the California Department of Housing and Community Development.

The funding announced Thursday is part of Gov. Gavin Newsom's $68.6 million going towards six new Homekey projects throughout the state.

Homekey is the state’s grant program that followed Project Roomkey, which helped shelter unhoused people in trailers, motels and hotels to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The funding will be used to purchase and convert 82 residential units at the Hampton Inn & Suites Roseville into permanent housing for the homeless. The proposed Roomkey site will be managed by Advocates for Mentally Ill Housing, which is a local nonprofit providing supportive services.

County leaders hope the Homekey project will advance its goal of maintaining the lowest rate of homelessness in Northern California.

“We appreciate the governor and state’s historic investment to support some of our most vulnerable residents — and the collaboration with our City of Roseville and nonprofit partners that allowed us to move quickly and seize on this opportunity,” said District 5 Supervisor and Board Chair Cindy Gustafson.

According to Placer County, the proposed site is located off Interstate-80, in close proximity to various services and amenities.

“This represents a significant expansion of permanent supportive housing options to help address the challenge of homelessness,” said Health and Human Services Director Dr. Rob Oldham. “We’re committed to surround these folks with the supportive services and tools that enable them to be successful, remain housed and lead productive lives.”

Placer County says the Board of Supervisors will discuss the acceptance of the Homekey award during a May 10 meeting.

