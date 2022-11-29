Going on vacation? You can have someone check on your house for free in Roseville

People who want to sign up for the program need to do so at least seven days before they plan to leave, and the house checks can last no longer than 30 days.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Going on vacation for the holidays? You can have someone check on your home while you're out of town by signing up for Roseville's Vacation House Check program.

Volunteers with the Citizens On Patrol program will check people's houses for suspicious activity like open doors, broken windows and more. If anything suspicious is found, Roseville police will address it.

"Historically, theft from homes and vehicles increases over the holiday season," Rob Baquera, a spokesperson for the police department, wrote in an email to ABC10.

People who want to sign up for the program need to do so at least seven days before they plan to leave, and the house checks can last no longer than 30 days.

The program is not meant to provide security to people's homes but serves as an extra precaution for those going out of town.

Home safety tips for vacation

Roseville police have several tips for people going on vacation.

Ask a neighbor to keep an eye on your house

Install timers on lights

Don't announce you will be gone online

Lock everything

Remove any "hide a key"

Place a piece of wood in the track of your sliding glass windows or doors

Find more information about the program HERE. Find an application HERE.