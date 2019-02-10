ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five “junior detectives” in Roseville are being credited with helping to find a missing 97-year-old woman.
According to police, the 97-year-old woman was reported missing from in the Quail Glen – Blue Oaks neighborhoods on Monday. When officers arrived, they said they were delighted by the number of residents who were searching around the neighborhood for the missing woman.
One of the groups out searching was a group of kids. Police said it was this bunch of kids who actually found the missing woman and connected her with authorities.
ABC10 got a chance to meet with the young sleuths, who said they are already working on their next missing persons case. Good job, kids!
