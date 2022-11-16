Mexico City-based restaurant to open first US location in Roseville

Opening on Monday, Nov. 21, La Popular offers authentic Mexican food along with specialized cocktails all influenced by the culture and history of Mexico.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Mexican restaurant is opening in Roseville, and it's the first U.S. location of an eatery based in Mexico City.

Alexia Peters is the vice president of marketing for La Popular.

"Tacos definitely star in the restaurant, but we have some signature plates that are incredible. My absolute favorite is the rib eye fajitas, which is delicious, decadent rib eye. It's topped with manchego cheese. It's served with choices of handmade tortilla with flour and corn that we make in-house. It's also topped with charred jalapeno, onions, [and] potatoes," Peters said.

La Popular is a collaboration between Mexico’s Grupo Carolo and Rockets + Pineapples, which is the team behind Eureka! Restaurant Group. A Eureka! location is right next door to La Popular.

"All the residents in Roseville definitely have to try our desert rose cocktail. It comes in this really great cactus-looking mug. It's a hibiscus lime-infused blanco tequila and we have this huge tower in the bar area that's infusing it — one drop of tequila drops every three seconds, so it's a very slow drip," Peters said.

She said the menu will keep the signature dishes seasonally but the restaurant is always looking to evolve, so any changes in the offerings would be updated.

“We are excited to introduce a vibrant, authentic home-grown Mexican restaurant to the United States. With its approachable menu and vibrant atmosphere, we hope that La Popular will become a community gathering destination for friends and families alike,” said Paul Frederick, Founder of Eureka! Restaurant Group and Rockets + Pineapples in a statement.

La Popular is located at 234 Gibson Drive Suite 120. It's open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m and open Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

Other locations will be opening in the U.S. including in Austin, Texas in Feb. 2023, as well as Claremont, California and Porter Ranch in California later next year.